This holiday season, give the gift of art. Find jewelry, woodworking, paintings, ceramics and more from local artists at reasonable prices. At several of these art shopping events, enjoy music, food and drinks while you browse. It's a feast for all of the senses this holiday season.

'Prints on Ice'

Highpoint Center for Printmaking's 43rd semiannual artist cooperative exhibition features prints from 40 of the center's co-op members. From lithographs to books, visitors can find every variation of printed matter. Whether it is an abstract print or a figurative one, like Sophie Rogers' "to be with you (holding hands)," there's a print out there that promises to dazzle the eyes. (Ends Jan. 6. 912 Lake St., Mpls., free, 9 a.m-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat., highpointprintmaking.org or 612-871-1326)

'Raging Art On' at Gamut Gallery

The 12th annual holiday market at Gamut Gallery features more than 50 local artists, including 19 people who have never shown their art at the gallery before. Artworks range in price from $5 to $1,000, but most fall in the $40-$250 range. Find earthy jewelry from Astralchemy, quirky crafts by 3drd Crafts (Third Daughter, Restless Daughter), MK Metten's watercolor and embroidery artworks or prints by Precious Wallace. Find more at the market. (Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat., and Dec. 13-16, 20-23, 27-30 and Jan. 3-6, free, 717 S. 10th St., Mpls., gamutgallerympls.com or 612-367-4327)

'Light Up the Night'

From Thursday to Saturday, the Solar Arts Building opens its doors for a celebratory few evenings of music, art and handcrafted works. More than 40 local artists and makers will show their works, including goldsmith Julie Burkhart-Haid. Throughout the three-night event, there will be rotating live music from Joe Kelly, Why Worry, Joan of Profile, the Royal Hiptites, AJ Scheiber and many others. Indeed Brewing provides the drinks. Free admission. (Thu. 5-9 p.m., Fri. 5-10 p.m., Sat. noon-8 p.m., free, 711 15th Av. NE., Mpls., solarartsbuilding.com or 763-234-5069)

Holiday Saturdays

Every Saturday from noon-4 p.m. through Dec. 23, art lovers can stop by the Northrup King Building to buy holiday gifts directly from nearly 70 participating studios and more than 100 artists. Find photography, ceramics, jewelry, sculpture and more. Some artists will be selling specifically holiday-themed artworks, like glass and fabric artist Mary Schwartz's (Studio 445) penguin Christmas tree ornaments. For those eager to shop earlier in the day, on Dec. 9 many studios and galleries will open at 10 a.m. Get a sneak peek at the gift guide online. (1500 NE. Jackson St., Mpls., northrupkingbuilding.com)

Holiday hues

Douglas Flanders & Associates Fine Art Gallery & Consultants recently celebrated its 50-year anniversary. Now it is hosting its first holiday art sale, offering 5-20% off of select artworks. The sale includes work by more than 100 local artists and 100 international artists, with around 500 artworks to choose from. Feel the outdoors with plein air artists such as Scott Lloyd Anderson and Carl Bretzke, or go full on abstract with Donna Bruni or Native modernism artist George Morrison. For those looking to spend at a higher price point, score an Andy Warhol or David Hockney. People also can select from quilts by Gee's Bend or tapestries by Tom Greenough. Works are hung salon style, which is a feast for the eyes but also somewhat dizzying. For those with nostalgia about Dayton's Holiday windows, indulge with Cinderella and characters from "A Christmas Carol" that will be on display in the gallery's window. (5025 France Av. S., Mpls., hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue.-Sat., free, flandersart.com or 612-920-3497)

Gifting Q.arma

Looking for a gift just days before Christmas? The Q.arma Building in northeast Minneapolis has got you. The annual open house happens on the Persian holiday Yalda (Winter Solstice), the shortest day and longest night of the year. For this joyful event, community comes together to eat, drink, listen to music and read the poetry of Hafez for a peek into what your future holds. Q.arma Building studio artists will be selling ceramics, prints, paintings, woodworking, photography and much more. (Dec. 21 from 4-10 p.m., 1224 NE. Quincy St, Mpls., qarmabuilding.com)