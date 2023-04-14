5 Minnesota rivers we're watching for flooding in coming days

Record snow plus a warm spring means one thing.

Over the past few days, many towns along Minnesota rivers have been preparing to lessen the impact of rising water levels — otherwise known by the National Weather Service as "action" stage. In the coming days, some rivers are expected to meet major flood stage, which can have "extensive inundation of structures and roads."

In Morton and Scanlon, where there are readings for the Minnesota and St. Louis rivers, water levels could be cresting soon.

Here are five locations around the state we're watching.

Data comes from NOAA and the National Weather Service, with data updating every six hours at 6 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. and midnight Central Standard Time.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER at St. Paul

ST. CROIX RIVER at Stillwater Timelapse footage of the St. Croix River at Stillwater, MN.

ST. LOUIS RIVER at Scanlon

MINNESOTA RIVER at Morton Timelapse footage of the Minnesota River at Morton, MN.