Four people were injured Saturday night when multiple shots were fired at a gathering near the Stone Arch Bridge across the river from downtown Minneapolis, police said.

A Minneapolis police spokesperson said officers arrived around 11 p.m. to a chaotic scene near Main Street and 6th Avenue Southeast with multiple fights breaking out within a large group. They said the gathering was not a scheduled or official event.

Police partially identified four people with apparent gunshot wounds. A man in his 30s suffered a potentially life-threatening shot to the head. An 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man had apparent non-life-threatening wounds. The three were transported to the hospital. A 17-year-old girl with apparent non-life-threatening wounds arrived at North Memorial Medical Center by private transport.

The police spokesperson said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information including audio or video footage is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.