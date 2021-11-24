Three adults were found dead in a Fridley residence Wednesday afternoon, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

"Early indications show no obvious signs of trauma and there is no threat to the public," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Authorities were called to the residence in the 5900 block of 7th Street NE., just after 2 p.m., according to the statement.

Along with the Sheriff's Office, the Fridley police and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are investigating. No other information was available late Wednesday.