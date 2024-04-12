Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A 23-year-old man died at the hospital after being shot in a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis' Harrison neighborhood.

The shooting occurred at around 4:23 p.m. at Glenwood Avenue and Cedar Lake Road, according to a Minneapolis police news release. Officers responded and found a 23-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

The officers performed life-saving measures until they were relieved by emergency medical responders. The man was transported to HCMC, where he later died.

Forensic scientists from the Minneapolis Police Forensic Division processed the scene and collected evidence, and homicide investigators were working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. As of Thursday night there had been no arrests, and the identity of the victim had not been released.







