A look back at some of the moments captured by Star Tribune photojournalists in 2023.
December 29, 2023 - 6:13 AM
Throughout 2023, Star Tribune photographers were there to document moments of loss, tragedy, resilience and triumph. Some stories were tough, like our series "In Harm's Way," which examined how Minnesota's child protection system failed to save some of the state's most vulnerable residents. Others were uplifting, like our story chronicling the brotherhood at the heart of the Maple Grove hockey team's state tournament run. And, some were examples of the everyday extraordinary, like the bloom of a flower in spring. It is our honor to have been a part of the lives of so many Minnesotans this year, and we look forward to telling more stories that matter across the state in 2024. The Star Tribune is delighted to present the year in photos.
The Great Outdoors
Richard Pelletier gave thanks before coming out of the 41-degree water after his afternoon swim in Lake Harriet in Minneapolis on Nov. 30, 2023. Pelletier went on to achieve 1,000 days of consecutive open water swimming.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Bunker Hills Regional Park lay beneath a foot of new snow in January 2023.
Brian Peterson, Star Tribune
As part of the Yoga in the Gardens series, instructor Jenn Holm, front, of Yoga 4 You, led participants in Snowga at the Lilac Walk in the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chaska, Minn., Jan. 19, 2023.
David Joles, Star Tribune
Colleen Wallin and her sled dog team were the first to take off from the starting line of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon on Jan. 29 in Duluth. Wallin’s team finished in 10th place.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Austin Homkes, right, a field biologist with the Voyageurs Wolf Project, held a gray wolf pup as Tom Gable, the project lead, looked over its paw while doing pup counts near Voyageurs National Park in Kabetogama, Minn.
Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune
A beaver issued a warning slap on Lake One in July, near an area that was burned in the 2011 Pagami Creek Fire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune
After four to eight years spent underground, a dogday cicada, or annual cicada, emerged from its “cast skin” in July in Minneapolis. Annual cicadas are seen every year in Minnesota, according to the University of Minnesota Extension.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
The Spring Flower Show in the Como Park Conservatory in St. Paul offered a welcome break from a winter that did not want to end in March. It was a different story at the end of the year, when winter still hadn’t arrived by Christmas.
Shari Gross, Star Tribune
People gathered along the Mississippi River at Boom Island Park on July 3 to watch a thunderstorm beyond the Minneapolis skyline. In lieu of fireworks, the city put on a laser show projected on a screen with music at the park.
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
Nick Cobbett watered vegetables in June at the Capital View community garden in St. Paul under a blanket of heavy smoke from Canadian wildfires that lingered over Minnesota, hurting air quality for much of the summer.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
A local NASA/Jet Propulsion Laboratory ambassador hosted a solar eclipse viewing event for the Muslim community on Oct. 14.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
A canoe glided past old-growth trees in the northwest corner of Lake One, near the BWCA entry point, in July. The corner was spared from the 2011 Pagami Creek Fire near Ely, Minn.
Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune
Minnesota Sports
Starting pitcher Kenta Maeda, center, joined teammates in a champagne celebration Sept. 22 after clinching their third American League Central title in five years with an 8-6 victory over the L.A. Angels at Target Field. They followed up with their first playoff series win in 21 years, beating Toronto.
Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune
Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers tagged out Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning during game 1 of the wild card series on Oct. 3.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Pablo Lopez pitched as a noisy crowd cheered on the Twins in game 1 of the wild card series on Oct. 3.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Rosemount players celebrated after defeating Forest Lake to win the class 4A softball state championship game on June 9.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Roope Hintz of the Dallas Stars celebrated after his team got the puck past Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson during round 1, game 4 of the NHL playoffs on April 23.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Vikings’ QB Joshua Dobbs dove just short of the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 5, when he led the team to a 31-28 win just after joining the team. The Vikings had to scramble after Kirk Cousins was injured in October.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Eli Solano, 12, from St. Cloud was comforted by his mother, Tiffany Solano, after the Vikings’ 31-24 loss during a wild card playoff game against the New York Giants on Jan. 15 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Maple Grove hockey players celebrated with the student section on March 2 after defeating Rogers in the Section 5AA Championship. Their 7-3 win put them in the state tournament, where they lost in the quarterfinals.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
The Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards dunked the ball against Portland on April 2 at Target Center. Now in his fourth season, Edwards has established himself as a bona fide NBA star after starting out as a 19-year-old rookie.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Loss and Resilience
Tracy Dettling held a photo of her late daughter, Heather Mayer, in a frozen garden Mayer had planted for her in Nerstrand, Minn. Police ruled Mayer’s 2019 hanging death a suicide, but Dettling has worked to prove that wrong.
Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune
Simone Hunter, 22, wept as she discussed the abuse she faced with her foster family during her childhood.
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
Antrice Sease, center, sat at the grave of her daughter Aniya Allen on Sept. 5, surrounded by family and loved ones before a balloon release in Minneapolis to mark what would have been Aniya’s 9th birthday. She was killed by a stray bullet when she was 6, and the slaying remains unsolved.
Leila Navidi, Star Tribune
Pam Margolis and granddaughter Josie LaMere gathered with others at Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park on Oct. 10 after the Hamas attacks in Israel.
Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune
Demonstrators in Minneapolis showed their support for Palestinians in Gaza on Nov. 1, the day of a visit to Minnesota by President Joe Biden. The rally was followed by a peaceful march through downtown.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Patricia wept as she recounted the journey she made to Minneapolis from Ecuador, leaving her three children and coming to Minnesota via the dangerous Darién Gap to escape poverty and oppression.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Nurse Whitney Freshwater, center, with Cameo, a health care assistant, wore the strain of working in the HCMC emergency department, the busiest in the state. The ER has been pushed to its limits in recent years.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis paid his respects in April at a memorial for two slain police officers in Barron County, Wis.
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
Lynette Ruse got ready for bed in her van in Duluth in October. She parked in a brightly lit lot, part of the city’s Safe Bay program.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Joseph Rubash, 11, sat with his mother, Brenda, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center during his 14th and final infusion of Tzield, a new drug meant to delay the onset of Type 1 diabetes.
David Joles, Star Tribune
Marvin Haynes in his cell at the Stillwater prison in March. He was later exonerated and released from prison.
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
Marvin Haynes was surrounded by family members after being exonerated of a murder conviction and released in December after 20 years in prison.
Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune
Minnesota Moments
Gov. Tim Walz threw a bill-signing party on May 24 on the Capitol steps in front of hundreds of supporters, a pep band at his side and a drone camera overhead.
Glen Stubbe, Star Tribune
Hildie Edwards, with sister Dahlia, advocated for the “trans refuge bill” at the Capitol in April.
Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune
U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., stepped off his campaign bus on Oct. 27 at the New Hampshire State House where he filed a declaration of candidacy to challenge President Joe Biden in the state’s presidential primary.
Glen Stubbe, Star Tribune
A celebration of marijuana legalization on April 1 saw Derrick Strauss enjoying a puff outside First Avenue in Minneapolis.
Richard Tsong-Taatarii, Star Tribune
Fans packed U.S. Bank Stadium for the Red Hot Chili Peppers in April.
Brian Peterson, Star Tribune
Emma Schwartz, center, offered a friendship bracelet trade to two strangers, Kayla Buffone, left, and Destiny Hondz as they passed time on June 22 in the Taylor Swift Eras Tour merchandise line outside U.S. Bank Stadium.
Angelina Katsanis, Star Tribune
Chavel Stafford hugged his little sister Jayla Stafford, class of 2023 at St. Paul’s Harding High School. Graduation was held at Roy Wilkins Auditorium on June 14.
Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune
Students practiced yoga at Lovely’s Sewing Sunday in September in Minneapolis.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Todd Hughes and Robert-Bruce Brake, shown on July 18 at their home in Minneapolis. It’s been 10 years since Minnesota’s marriage law became gender neutral. The portrait of them at right was made the year they met, in 1993.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Young girls and boys lined up to make their way down the aisle for their first communion at Saints Cyril and Methodius Church in northeast Minneapolis on June 4. More than 60% of the congregation are immigrants from Ecuador, and the parish offers Mass in both Spanish and English.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Andy Nelson from Steel County hosed down one of his cows at the State Fair’s Cattle Barn in August.
Angelina Katsanis, Star Tribune
FFA members Brayden Mithun, left, and Wyatt Sparks watched a bin fill with corn donated by farmer Scott Nehring during the group’s corn drive in Walters, Minn., in October. Many areas struggled with drought this season.
Leila Navidi, Star Tribune
Jane Windsperger owns 3.8-acre GEDEF Farms (named after her five kids), in Ogilvie, Minn.
Jerry Holt, Star Tribune
Shannon Forster and Vince Brambrink dragged in cranberries in a flooded field to condense them for harvest in October in Palisade, Minn.
Renée Jones Schneider, Star Tribune
The lights of the Mighty Midway lit up the night over the State Fair in August.
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
Tractors and horses of all sizes joined the parade at the 50th Annual Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Show in Le Sueur, Minn., in August.
Shari Gross, Star Tribune
Second-grader Kacey Erwin played on the monkey bars during recess in May at Hayes Elementary School in Fridley.
Alex Kormann, Star Tribune
On a hot July day, Joseph Gaetke and his daughter Brooklyn Bello, 10, rode the lazy river at Cascade Bay Water Park in Eagan.
Glen Stubbe, Star Tribune
Laurie McGinley admired her newly tattooed nipples created by artist M Nijiya in Nijiya’s Minneapolis studio. Nijiya has given hundreds of these tattoos for people who have had gender-affirming procedures.
Angelina Katsanis, Star Tribune
Nikko John Anderson watched “Crash! Bang! It Sank” with his parents, Jessica and Tyler Anderson, in May at the Riverview Theater. Students at his school spent two months making a film about the Titanic.
Aaron Lavinsky, Star Tribune
Tiptoe the donkey received plenty of affection on Dec. 7 while visiting the home of Mary and Charlie Gibbs in Deephaven. Tiptoe spends about one day a week visiting retirement homes and is a Seeing Eye donkey for his horse brother, Ty.