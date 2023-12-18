Throughout 2023, Star Tribune photographers were there to document moments of loss, tragedy, resilience and triumph. Some stories were tough, like our series "In Harm's Way," which examined how Minnesota's child protection system failed to save some of the state's most vulnerable residents. Others were uplifting, like our story chronicling the brotherhood at the heart of the Maple Grove hockey team's state tournament run. And, some were examples of the everyday extraordinary, like the bloom of a flower in spring. It is our honor to have been a part of the lives of so many Minnesotans this year, and we look forward to telling more stories that matter across the state in 2024. The Star Tribune is delighted to present the year in photos.