Two motorcyclists were killed Thursday night in a crash involving a truck near Duluth, authorities said Friday.

The wreck occurred about 9 p.m. in Rice Lake, Wis., on East Calvary Road near S. 4th Avenue, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash occurred on a curve in the road and involved a truck being driven by a 28-year-old woman from Fredenberg Township, Minn., and two men on motorcycles: a 42-year-old from Rice Lake and a 50-year-old from Canosia Township, Minn., the Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders declared the motorcyclists dead at the scene. The Sheriff's Office did not disclose whether the truck driver was injured.

Authorities have yet to disclose the identities of anyone involved in the crash.