Two people from Alexandria, Minn., were killed and five others from Bloomington were injured after a crash Thursday afternoon in Douglas County.

A minivan, driven by Ali John Moin, 40, of Bloomington was northbound on Hwy. 29 and an SUV, driven by Marilyn Jane Grover, 80, of Alexandria was eastbound on County Road 5 when the vehicles collided around 4:30 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Grover and passenger William Hinckley Grover, 91, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where they later died, the patrol said.

Taken to area hospitals with noncritical injuries were Moin; Ellida Veenis Moin, 40; Kamran Farhad Moin, 10; Kayan Neil Moin, 9; and Ayla Joon Moin, 6, the patrol said.

All were wearing seat belts, the patrol said, and alcohol was not involved; airbags in both vehicles deployed. Road conditions were dry.