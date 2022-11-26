A police chase in the east Twin Cities metro area Friday afternoon ended with a crash, a recovered handgun, two people injured and a man in custody.

Woodbury police said on Friday at 1:23 p.m., officers located a vehicle that had fled from the Minnesota State Patrol the night before. They tried to box in the vehicle, but the driver fled, leading police west on Interstate 94. Police tried a PIT maneuver, a tactic law enforcement uses to disable vehicles, but it didn't work. Officers stopped the pursuit as the vehicle continued north onto White Bear Avenue in St. Paul.

Moments later, the vehicle crashed into another blocks ahead of police, who responded to the accident.

A 33-year-old St. Paul man was arrested, and two people from the other vehicle were taken to the hospital, where they were in stable condition. The State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Star Tribune usually does not name suspects until they are charged. Police said methamphetamine, other narcotics, a handgun and ammunition were recovered from the man and his vehicle. He was arrested and taken to Washington County jail.

In a news release, Woodbury police said the case remains an open and active investigation.