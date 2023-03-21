Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man and woman were found dead after a house fire in rural Pine River early Tuesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and others responded just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on 40th Avenue SW./County Road 26 in Walden Township outside the city of Pine River, Sheriff Bryan Welk said in a news release.

The house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and the two people living there were unaccounted for, Welk said. Responders found their remains during a search of the home.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct autopsies, and the State Fire Marshall's Office will help in the fire investigation.

Assisting at the fire scene were the Pine River and Backus fire departments and North Memorial Ambulance.