Police on Friday identified the two people who suffered fatal injuries in a high-speed crash involving three vehicles on a well-traveled street in south Minneapolis.

The wreck occurred about 5:45 p.m. Thursday on Hiawatha Avenue S. at E. 26th Street, police said, when the driver of a Mercedes was speeding south on Hiawatha, crossed the median and hit a Ford Mustang and a Nissan Sentra. Guled A. Mohamed, 35, of Minneapolis, and Ryan A. Rivera, 28, of Robbinsdale were killed. Police have not said which of the two men was driving.

Police said in a statement that the driver of a Mercedes-Benz that struck their vehicle, John F. Powell, 56, of Minneapolis, "may have suffered medical complications" that possibly played a role in the crash.

"This has now been classified as a criminal investigation," police spokesman Aaron Rose said Friday afternoon.

Powell and the Mustang's driver, Andrew J. Strauser, 23, of Minneapolis, also were taken to HCMC with what police said were life-threatening injuries.