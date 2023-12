Video

103-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor, one of the few left, reflects on 82nd anniversary

Pearl Harbor survivor Ira Schab, 103, is planning to return to the Hawaii naval base 82 years after Japan's bombing propelled the U.S. into World War II. He is expected to be one of just six survivors at a remembrance ceremony for the more than 2,300 servicemen killed Dec. 7, 1941. Read more here.