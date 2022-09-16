'Botticelli and Renaissance Florence: Masterworks from the Uffizi'

Renaissance Florence comes to Minneapolis through an exhibition straight from the Uffizi Galleries in Italy. The show features rare paintings and drawings by Sandro Botticelli including "Pallas and the Centaur," as well as works by his teacher Fra Filippo Lippi and colleagues Domenico Ghirlandaio, Cosimo Rosselli and Pietro Perugino. (Oct. 16-Jan. 8, Minneapolis Institute of Art, $16-$20, free for youth 17 and under, artsmia.org)

'Das Fundbuero — Civics Lessons'

Toledo-born, Minneapolis-based artist Monica Sheets' exhibition, which translates to the "Lost and Found Office," explores civic participation and history using an archival collection of documents and objects from East Germany and the United States. (Nov. 19-Feb. 26, Minneapolis Institute of Art, free, artsmia.org)

'Breathers'

Hong Kong-born, Omaha-raised Paul Chan is known for his work as a political activist and artist, but he's taken a break from the art world for the past decade or so to focus on his experimental press Badlands Unlimited. This major exhibition at Walker Art Center, his first since the "breather" began around 2009, marks his return to art through 40 installations, including paperbacks, e-books, zines and more published by Badlands, and a series of fan-powered sculptures "animated by breath" reminiscent of inflatable tube people. (Nov. 17-July 16, Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $2-$15, walkerart.org)

'Horrified'

Don't be scared of this exhibition exploring the role of womxn in the horror genre through fiber-based mediums. The eight artists in this show, all part of the collective the Snips, consider popular horror tropes such as the "final girl," the last person in a horror film who is left to confront the killer. (Oct. 21-29, Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Av., Mpls., $10, squirrelhausarts.com)

Twin Cities Art Week

The first-ever Twin Cities Art Week, organized by Northeast Minneapolis gallery Dreamsong, brings together 23 arts venues across Minneapolis and St. Paul. Artist talks, film screenings, live performances, exhibition walk-throughs and more will happen over the course of four days. Some highlights will include artist Angela Two Stars doing a walk-through of Rosy Simas Danse's exhibition "She Who Lives on the Road to War" at All My Relations, a live printmaking demo with Mike Marks at Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, and a conversation at TOA Presents between artist Kim Benson and Minneapolis Institute of Art curator Robert Cozzolino. (Oct. 12-16, tcartweek.org)

'Dissolving Margins'

Artists Julia Haft-Candell's and Maria Kozak's two-person exhibition references the term "smarginatura," central to Italian writer Elena Ferrante's literature and translated as "dissolving margins." Inspired by the occult and the esoteric, Kozak's paintings manipulate color fields until forms emerge, and Haft-Candell models clay objects into forms that develop over many years. (Oct. 29-Dec. 12, Dreamsong Gallery, 1237 4th St. N.E., Mpls., dreamsong.art)

Celebrating 50 Years

Longtime Minneapolis gallerist Douglas Flanders celebrates 50 years in the gallery business with an exhibition. The show includes works by some of Flanders' favorite artists, such as Louise Gillis, George Morrison, Pablo Picasso, and Donna Bruni. The gallery left its flagship location on Lake Street in Minneapolis for Edina at the end of 2020. (Sept. 10-Oct. 22, Douglas Flanders & Associates Fine Art Gallery, 5025 France Av. S., Edina. Flandersart.com)

'Kindred Spirits: Three Indigenous Artists Who Speak Through Beads'

Walter Super LaBatte's (Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate) traditional garments, Sarah McRae's (Red Lake Nation) paintings, and wall art and wearables by Douglas Limón (Oneida Nation) all utilize beads and their works will be on display in this exhibit. (Sept. 15-Oct. 20, Gordon Parks Gallery at Metro State, 645 7th St. E., St. Paul, metrostate.edu)

'Im/perfect Slumbers'

Textile artist and researcher Katya Oicherman knows that something is keeping you up at night. In her series of events and installations at the M, the artist brings together various artists, writers and culture workers who explore sleep and what it means to be in bed. (Nov. 19-April 30, Minnesota Museum of American Art, 350 N. Robert St., St. Paul, free, mmaa.org)

'African Studies'

Photographer Edward Burtynsky documents the effects of large-scale industrial projects on the environment, suggesting the devastating changes that are to come if action isn't taken soon. This project features 14 large-format photographs of resource mines in South Africa and Botswana, salt ponds in Senegal, sulfur springs in Ethiopia and more. (Opening Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m., closes Dec. 30, Weinstein Hammons Gallery, 908 W. 46th St., Minneapolis, free, weinsteinhammons.com)