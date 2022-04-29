Agents from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are on the scene trying to learn what led a state trooper and a sheriff's deputy to fatally shoot a man Thursday evening in Morrison County.

A Minnesota state trooper and a deputy from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office discharged their guns during the incident that unfolded just before 6 p.m. near Bowlus, Minn., according to the Minnesota Department of Safety (DPS).

Members of the West Central Drug Task Force had attempted to stop a vehicle about 13 miles south of Little Falls before the two law enforcement officers fired, the DPS said.

The DPS said a man inside the vehicle was killed and a second person inside was injured and that a handgun was recovered at the scene.

The trooper involved was wearing a body camera that captured portions of the incident, the DPS said.

BCA officials continue to investigate.