'Zoe Bakes'

Zoë François' kitchen continues to be inviting, especially when she's whipping up blueberry muffins and croquembouches. But foodies will enjoy this new batch of episodes most when the pastry chef ventures out on adventures. They include visits to Isles Bun and Coffee, Milkjam Creamery and the home of Rose McGee, founder of Sweet Potato Comfort Pie. Those who have a hard time even keeping up with Rachael Ray will struggle with François' recipes. But viewers will come away with great suggestions for takeout. Magnolia Network

'Night Sky'

Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons play a retired couple with a secret portal in their garage, allowing them to gaze at a mysterious planet instead of watching "Blue Bloods." Some thriller elements slowly emerge, but the eight-part series works best when we get to watch two Oscar winners take turns rebelling against old age. Eden Prairie native Adam Bartley offers some comic relief as the nosy neighbor. Amazon Prime

'Old Enough!'

One of the highlights of last week's episode of "Saturday Night Live" was a spoof on this long-running Japanese show, which recently became available in the United States. The original series is just as amusing as the sketch. In each short episode, cameras follow an adorable child as he or she goes out on a first errand without their parents. Some pass the test with flying colors; others are easily distracted. All succeed in eliciting lots of awwws. Netflix

'Don't Forget the Lyrics!'

This game show — a combination of "Name That Tune" and karaoke night — never took off when Wayne Brady and Mark McGrath served as hosts. But Fox is determined to give it another spin. After an 11-year absence, the series returns, this time with Niecy Nash encouraging players to fill in the blanks to pop hits. The concept quickly runs out of steam, but the contestants have terrific singing voices. Maybe they can use the episodes as audition tapes for "America's Got Talent." Debuts 7 p.m. Monday, KMSP, Ch. 9

'This Is Us'

A lot of viewers weaned off this soapiest of soaps a couple years ago, which may explain why the series finale isn't getting a lot of attention. But it'll be interesting to see how creator Dan Fogelman wraps up this drama after six seasons — and if fair-weather fans will remember enough to shed a few last tears. 8 p.m. Tuesday, KARE, Ch 11