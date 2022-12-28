For three years, Zelo has sat empty on Nicollet Mall as a hollow reminder of the "before times" in downtown Minneapolis. When restaurants were shut down in March 2020 in response to the pandemic, white linens had been draped over surfaces, leaving the dining room as a time capsule with hopeful diners peering into windows hoping for a comeback. Now, plans are being set for a March 2023 reopening.

When we spoke to the former manager a couple of months ago at Zelo's sister restaurant Ciao Bella in Bloomington, we were told that the plan had always been to return, but incidents of crime in downtown Minneapolis kept disrupting those plans.

Now, owner Rick Webb announced that Zelo will reopen first for dinner and then, if staffing and demand allows, for lunch. If that happens, then the more casual grab-and-go Zelino will open, as well. Zelo is at 831 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., zelompls.com.

Groveland Tap reopens after extensive remodeling

The beloved Mac-Groveland eatery Groveland Tap (1834 St. Clair Av., St. Paul, grovelandtap.com) is open for business again. Blue Plate Restaurant Company's Stephanie Shimp said the building was in need of some updates when they first closed the eatery in July. The extent of the project grew as layers were pulled back like an onion. (Anyone who drove by this summer saw that the construction included accessing sewer lines under the street.) But good times have returned and fans will be relieved to know that most of the changes happened behind the scenes. The comfy soul of the place remains intact, as does the menu. New additions include several larger booths for big families and group spaces.

Groveland Tap is open for lunch and dinner daily, including New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

New neighborhood bar fully open in St. Paul

Bar + Cart, the new cocktail lounge with great food options, is now open inside the former Khyber Pass (1571 Grand Av., St. Paul), the work of industry veterans Ralena Young and Brian Riess. Riess began his career at the original Champp's on St. Paul's W. 7th Street before moving on to J.R. Mac's and then Volstead House in Eagan, which is owned by Eyes Wide Hospitality. It was there that he met Young, who was head of the restaurant group's beverage program.

The two have long dreamed of building their own bar, and this space is the realization of it. Young runs the food menu, and Riess is pouring the drinks. The space has been given a sophisticated makeover, and the prices are neighborhood-affordable. Reservations are available on Resy.

Dashfire's new cocktail lab and bar up and running

Elusive, the new cocktail bar and distillery from bitters maker Dashfire, is now open in the Thorp Building (1620 Central Av. NE., Mpls.). Conceived and overseen by Dashfire founder Lee Egbert and local beverage educator and barman Jeff Rogers, the slim, sleek space is part bar and part science lab. The bar serves a tidy menu of affordable cocktails for casual sipping. The space will also host classes, where students can learn about Dashfire's distilling process and how they create cocktails and build bitters, but can also create their own gins and tinker with flavor infusions.

Hours are 4 p.m.-midnight Wed.-Sat. (check Instagram for specific hours as they get up and running); register for classes at dashfire.us.

Northeast's new vegan burger restaurant is open for takeout

Vegan burgers have arrived in Northeast ahead of the new year. Francis Burger Joint (2422 Central Av. NE., Mpls., francisburgerjoint.com), the plant-based eatery so many fell in love with when it was a food trailer, is now open for takeout as the team readies the restaurant for a full opening. Burgers, nuggets, fries and all the tasty dipping sauces are available for ordering via Toast from noon-8:15 p.m. Tue.-Fri. More hours and inside seating are coming soon; keep an eye on Instagram for updates.