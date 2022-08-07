COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Gyasi Zardes finished off a hat trick with a goal in the 61st minute to spark the Colorado Rapids to a 4-3 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Zardes netted his first goal in the 7th minute for Colorado (8-9-6), pulling the Rapids even after Abu Danladi found the net in the 4th minute for Minnesota United (10-9-5).

The Rapids took the lead on Diego Rubio's goal in the 11th minute and made it 3-1 when Zardes scored his second, four minutes later.

Luis Amarilla's goal in the 43rd minute got Minnesota within a goal. Defender Brent Kallman scored in the 81st minute after Zardes extended the Rapids' lead to 4-2.

Rubio's goal was his 11th of the season. Zardes has six.

William Yarbrough had four saves for Colorado. Dayne St. Clair saved five for Minnesota.

