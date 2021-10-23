MIAMI — Bailey Zappe passed for 384 yards and three touchdowns and Western Kentucky pulled away in the second half to beat Florida International 34-19 in Conference USA play on Saturday.

Western Kentucky (3-4, 2-1) scored on its last three possessions of the first half to take a 17-12 lead into intermission. Adam Cofield erased a 6-0 deficit with a 3-yard TD run. FIU regained the lead on Max Bortenschlager's 75-yard first-down scoring strike to Randall St. Felix, but Brayden Narveson kicked a 22-yard field goal and Zappe connected with Mitchell Tinsley for a 32-yard TD with 17 seconds left and the Hilltoppers never trailed again.

Zappe hooked up with Jerreth Stearns for a 20-yard TD on WKU's first possession of the third quarter and he hit Stearns for a 2-yard TD on the Hilltoppers' first possession of the final quarter for a 31-12 lead. Zappe completed 39 of 49 passes. Stearns finished with 14 receptions for 116 yards.

Bortenschlager completed 15 of 32 passes for 186 yards for the Panthers (1-6, 0-3). St. Felix had five catches for 194 yards, while D'Vonte Price rushed for 86 yards on 14 carries.

