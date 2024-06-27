NEW YORK — Zach Edey, 2-time AP player of the year at Purdue, drafted by Memphis Grizzlies with 9th pick in NBA draft.
Most Read
-
Metro leaders say surplus aid could help recruit more police officers
-
Timberwolves trade up with Spurs to snare Kentucky guard Dillingham
-
Feds charge five in plot to bribe Feeding Our Future trial juror with $120K in cash
-
University of Minnesota faculty votes 'no confidence' in interim president
-
Sullivan Lake has disappeared after a century-old dam fails in heavy rains