Thursday, Aug. 3

1. We Fest: To celebrate its 40th anniversary, this Up North camping-and-country hoedown has landed the biggest fish in the country pond — Morgan Wallen. Hard to believe but he's sold more albums this year than Taylor Swift, thanks to his crossover hits "You Proof" and "Last Night." Also headlining are Kane Brown, who is enjoying his ninth No. 1 country hit, "Thank God," and old reliable Brad Paisley, an ace guitar picker who can sell a song more effectively than he can sell insurance. Among the other performers are Brothers Osborne, Gabby Barrett, Travis Tritt, Blackberry Smoke and Jo Dee Messina. (Thu.-Sat, Soo Pass Ranch, Detroit Lakes, $189 and up, wefest.com)

2. Suki Waterhouse: Already a rising musician with a Sub Pop record label deal and cool friends like tourmate Father John Misty and her ex-Wisconsinite producer Brad Cook, this British singer/songwriter and onetime model crossed over to the mainstream playing Karen the keyboardist on this year's hit Amazon TV series "Daisy Jones & the Six," about a fictitious band. Her real-life musical know-how was partly why she got the on-screen gig, and she's back onstage showing off the Siouxsie-style dour goth-pop from last year's debut album, "I Can't Let Go." (8:30 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $20-$25, axs.com)

Also: Hip-hop crossover star Dessa once again pairs up with the Minnesota Orchestra for a three-night run that will feature new songs and arrangements, but as usual it's nearly all sold-out (8 p.m., also Fri. & Sat. Orchestra Hall); this week's installment of the Wild Nights series at the Minnesota Zoo should truly be a wild one with a blend of hip-hop and reggae acts, including Nur-D, Fanaka Nation, Dred I Dread, iLLism and Ka Lia Universe (6-10 p.m., $30-$40); Of Monsters and Men co-vocalist Nanna is touring for her first solo album, "How to Start a Garden," with inspiring opener Indigo Sparke (8 p.m. Fine Line, $36); retro-groovy R&B/soul singer Jaedyn James should make for an an extra-hot night at the Lowertown Sounds outdoor series with opener Twin Citizen (6-9:30 p.m. Mears Park, free, all ages); the next edition of Sue Scott's Island of Discarded Women concert/podcast features musicians Gaelynn Lea, the Duluth superstar, and Jaspar Lepak (7:30 Belvedere tent at Crooners, $30-$40).

Friday, Aug. 4

3. Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire: Richie can't slow down. Since the former Commodores frontman charmed a Minnesota State Fair audience with his high-energy antics in 2019, he has received the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song and the Icon Award from the American Music Awards, earned induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and performed at the coronation concert for England's King Charles III. He also continues as a judge on "American Idol." Richie will be in good company on the Sing a Song All Night Long Tour with fellow Hall of Famers Earth, Wind & Fire, who bring their jazzy, horn-inflected soul with heyday members Philip Bailey, Verdine White and Ralph Johnson. (7:30 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $37-$640, ticketmaster.com)

4. Party Like It's 1983: Dr. Mambo's Combo, the venerable Twin Cities bar band that been cooking since 1987, will salute Prince & the Revolution, specifically their now-historic Aug. 3, 1983 concert at First Avenue. Not only was it guitarist Wendy Melvoin's first gig, it was also the first time Prince and his band played "Purple Rain," "Let's Go Crazy," "I Would Die 4 U," "Computer Blue" and "Baby, I'm a Star," all of which would be included in the "Purple Rain" soundtrack. Mambo's Combo will recreate that 12-song concert in its entirety with the help of members of the Minnesota Dance Theatre, the veteran company that helped train the actors for Prince's movie. The new concert, like the original one, is a benefit for MDT. (8:30 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $16-$21, axs.com)

Also: Australian blues rockers the Teskey Brothers are sharing a bill with Nigeria-rooted Arizona soul rocker Joy Oladokun (7:30 p.m. Palace Theatre, $35-$75); cult-loved Boston pop-rock band Guster of "Satellite" fame is back for another fun outdoor gig (7 p.m. Utepils Brewery, sold out); L.A. singer/pianist/saxophonist Jason Fabus, a Milwaukee native who went to the University of Minnesota, presents an evening of swinging standards with some of Minnesota's finest (6:30 p.m. Crooners, $25-$35); Nunnabove, the sibling Woodbury quartet that's aspiring to be a modern-day mature version of the Jets, stretches out after being a big hit in a cameo at Prince Celebration 2023 (6:30 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30).

Saturday, Aug. 5

5. Indigo Girls: Nearly a quarter-century since they first gained fame with their irrepressible ode to self-discovery, "Closer to Fine," partners-in-harmony Emily Saliers and Amy Ray are riding a new wave of attention for that same song. It's prominently, repeatedly and very meaningfully featured in Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie, resulting in a big bump in streams, and in the Atlanta-reared folk duo's status as champions to underdogs and outcasts. This should be an extra sweet outdoor gig for their long-dedicated Twin Cities fans. (7:30 p.m. Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth, $40, eTix.com)

6. Oratorio Society of Minnesota: Since Minnesota-based composer Jocelyn Hagen found a new audience with Minnesota Opera's premiere of "The Song Poet" this spring, it's a good time to revisit one of her finest creations, "The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci." This 2019 multimedia symphony for choir and orchestra brings da Vinci's drawings, designs and text to life via video projections synced to the music. In August, conductor Matthew Mehaffey and some of the singers will join members of the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh to perform the work at two festivals in Croatia. (7:30 p.m. Ted Mann Concert Hall, 2128 S. 4th St., Mpls., $15-$30, oratorio.org)

7. Vox Nova Chorale: After leading the Summer Singers for several years, conductor Vicki Peters founded Vox Nova Chorale, which links talented college-age vocalists with composers, conductors and professional singers in the summer for workshops and concerts. The St. Paul-based Chorale is up and running again for the first time since the pandemic hit and will perform two concerts full of contemporary choral music, called "The Music of Living." (7:30 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul, 3 p.m. Sun., Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 4801 France Av. S., Mpls., free, voxnovachorale.org)

Also: One of the top Pink Floyd tribute bands, Brit Floyd, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of "Dark Side of the Moon" (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, $45 and up); an all-star cast of local rock and Americana musicians team up for the We've Got You Covered charity concert for the great grassroots family-assistance org Foothold Twin Cities, including Curtiss A, Little Man, the de'Lindas, Belfast Cowboys, Scott Wooldridge, Martin Devaney and more (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, $20-$27 donation); the Built to Last festival will pay tribute to Jerry Garcia with Demitri Rallis, the Jones Gang and China Rider, among others (5:30 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $20-$30); it's worth crossing the St. Croix River to hear the deliciously Everlyesque brotherly harmonies of the Cactus Blossoms (7 p.m. Tattersall Distilling, $22); the Men of Motown is a revue featuring the tunes of Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and others delivered by Twin Cities vets Lamont Keten, Len Jones, RoShewn Harrington, David Chill Anderson and Shayde Stephens (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, $20-$30); a cool trifecta of '80s-styled punk/new wave Twin Cities bands features Cindy Lawson, the Short Fuses and the Unnamed (6-10 p.m. Palmer's Bar Patio, $15).

Sunday, Aug. 6

8. Steve Miller Band: After headlining the first seated concert at the remodeled Minneapolis Armory in 2018, this veteran rock band heads outdoors to revisit "Fly Like an Eagle," "The Joker" and "Take the Money and Run." Since 1966, frontman Miller, a fine guitarist, has had a evolving slew of bandmates including Boz Scaggs, Ben Sidran, Nicky Hopkins, Norton Buffalo and a handful of Minnesotans such as Ricky, Paul and Billy Peterson (he was the resident bassist from 1987-2011) and Gordy Knudtson (drummer from 1987-21). Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Miller's most experienced sidemen these days are bassist/guitarist Kenny Lee Lewis, on board since '83, and keyboardist Joseph Wooten, who joined in '93. (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Amphitheater, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake, $49-$159, ticketmaster.com)

Also: Twin Cities tribute king Mick Sterling gets back to his original rock 'n' soul music with the Stud Brothers (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $35-$45); Twin Cities popmeister Jeremy Messersmith rises to the occasion outdoors (7 p.m. Hewing Hotel rooftop, $30); Kings of Cole, featuring Twin Cities guitarist/singer Tim Sparks, presents cocktail jazz and blues associated with Nat King Cole, Charles Brown and early Ray Charles (7:30 p.m. Belvedere tent at Crooners, $20-$30); Cameron Wright promises some psychedelic R&B with fellow Twin Citians Kennadi Hurst and Kashif, the Revealer (7 p.m. the Dakota, $25-$30).

Monday, Aug. 7

Nickelback, recently inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, keeps rocking on "Get Rollin,'" its 2022 self-released album, with brash "Bottoms Up" country rocker Brantley Gilbert opening (6:30 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, $36-$550); expect a night of funky fusion from keyboardist Cory Henry, whose resume includes a stint with Snarky Puppy and collabs with Kanye West, Rosalia and Imagine Dragons (6:30& 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, $25-$40); Laura Larson and her scorching punk band Scrunchies pair up with kindred Cincinnati pals Strobobean (9 p.m. Palmer's Bar, $40).

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Ever versatile Twin Cities percussionist Dave King, who has worked with everyone from the Bad Plus to Leo Kottke, begins an August residency with two different duos — Real Bulls, his duo with drummer JT Bates, and Dave King/Chris Weller Duo, his collaboration with the Chicago saxophonist (7 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$35); Portland mod rockers the Dandy Warhols of "Bohemian Like You" fame are still going strong and pairing up with fellow haze makers Muun Bato (8 p.m. Fine Line, $30).

Wednesday, Aug. 9

9. Zach Bryan: Less than a year after he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, the Oklahoma country singer with the storybook rise to fame heard 6,000 young fans outside Surly Brewery last fall sing along to his Springsteen-meets-red-dirt songs, including his best-known hit "Something in the Orange." His first stop in town as sn arena headliner should essentially be a repeat of that ultra-warm scene, but with twice as many singers aboard. West Virginia picker Charles Wesley Godwin opens. (8 p.m. Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., resale tickets only, targetcenter.com)

10. The National: Well-known to Twin Cities fans from appearances at the Eaux Claires and Rock the Garden festivals and rampant airplay on the Current, the dour-but-deadly, Brooklyn-via-Cincinnati rock quintet has gained wider spread in recent years via guitarist Aaron Dessner's production work with Taylor Swift, and now via Swift's guest appearance on the band's new album. "First Two Pages of Frankenstein" also happens to be one of the orchestrally rooted art-rock band's most elegant and complex albeit mellowest records. New Zealand quartet the Beths will add a rocky spark as openers. (7:30 p.m. the Armory, 600 S. 5th St., Mpls., $57, ticketmaster.com)

Also: San Francisco soul man Boz Scaggs reprises "Lowdown," "Lido Shuffle" and the blues guitar gem "Somebody Loan Me a Dime" (7:30 p.m. State Theatre, $59.50-$73.50); longtime standards purveyor John Pizzarelli, the Sinatra-loving vocalist and guitarist, celebrates his 40th anniversary as a recording artist with this year's "Stage & Screen," an often swinging, nostalgic trio effort highlighted by "Oklahoma Suite," featuring tunes from "Oklahoma!" (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, $25-$45).

Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.