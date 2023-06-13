In recent weeks, several credible Republican candidates have emerged. The list includes Gov. Ron DeSantis, with his red-blooded gubernatorial record in Florida and his "war on woke," Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina with a moderate tone and strong international experience, Tim Scott, a businessman and senator with a message of self-reliance, Chris Christie, a pugnacious East Coaster, and former Vice President Mike Pence, a Midwest conservative.

Someone in there, you'd think, for every flavor of Republican. And not a single one of them has been indicted by the federal government. The same, of course, cannot be said for former President Donald Trump. Last week, a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Miami served up charges relating to Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents. The seven-count indictment, per Trump's legal team, said (among other things) that Trump had willfully retained national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, had made false statements and thus conspired to obstruct justice. On social media, Trump denied the charges and proclaimed his innocence.

These federal charges came, of course, on top of the previous state charges from the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, relating to hush-money payments made in 2016 by Trump to a former pornographic movie actress. Trump pleaded not guilty to those charges.

In essence, America now finds itself with a wholly undesirable situation in which the administration of a sitting American president is striving to convict not just a man who could well be his opponent in the upcoming presidential election, but a former president to boot. This is the kind of situation associated with struggling democracies flirting with autocracies or with a tinpot dictatorship, not the leading nation of the free world. It's truly bizarre that the U.S. increasingly dominates so many globally crucial fields, from mobile communication to artificial intelligence to drug manufacturing — and yet its own presidential electoral process shows this scale of fragility.

The situation now is that a chunk of the country, Trump's supporters, believe that their favored candidate is the victim of a politically motivated prosecution by some combination of the so-called "dark state" (a term for supposedly nonpartisan civil officials becoming partisan political actors) and the Biden administration. That view, of course, is being encouraged by Trump, who clearly sees it not just as a viable defense strategy but a potential path to electoral victory.

None of these charges, or even potential convictions, prevent Trump from running for office. Trump would be free to campaign even if he is both convicted and sent to prison. The authors of the Constitution specified only that a candidate must be a natural-born U.S. citizen at least 35 years old and have lived in the U.S. for at least 14 years. They did not feel the need to add provisos about not being under federal or state indictment. Clearly, they did not anticipate a Trump. Who did?

"Legal experts say there would be no basis to block his swearing-in as president even if he is incarcerated, though this would pose extraordinary logistical and security questions," Reuters reported. That's an understatement if ever there was one: an oath to the Oval Office potentially sworn in a federal prison with the new president in handcuffs, followed hard upon by state dinners at Rikers Island or Fort Dix, perhaps with Secret Service agents poking their heads out of the next cell. Anyone who ponders that potential scenario, or even less extreme versions, would find themselves fearing for democracy.

Certainly, Trump is entitled to his day in court, and a conviction is not assured. But a grand jury found the evidence compelling. And, as defendants go, Trump is among the most loquacious, with his utterances on social media not just helpfully previewing his likely defense strategy for the benefit of prosecution lawyers, but ruminating in a fashion that those opposing attorneys will surely use against him in court. It is all, to say the least, an unbelievable mess. What's the solution? The Republican Party cannot pick Trump as its nominee for president in the 2024 election. There are many other choices.

Meanwhile, Trump's supporters must face reality. If Trump is found innocent of all charges, or maybe even after he has served his sentence for them, they can consider him again. They can remain fans. They can visit him in prison, should it come to that. They can publish writings protesting his innocence and use their free speech rights to rail against the Justice Department or Bragg's New York operation. He can remain in their hearts as someone who protected their interests. But they must now see that, with all of these charges now out in the open and awaiting resolution, Trump cannot be a major party's candidate for president. America as we know and love it would not survive.

Pick another name.