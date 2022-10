Youth football is struggling for survival in the capital city St. Paul

Once, there were several age group teams at at least a half dozen recreation centers playing in an all St. Paul league. Now, a handful of St. Paul teams play in suburban leagues. Frogtown U12 players had a game in Fridley recently on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.