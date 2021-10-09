YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Jaleel McLaughlin ran for two late touchdowns, a 22-yard burst up the middle and a 60-yard dash and Youngstown State handed Missouri State its first Missouri Valley Conference loss, 41-33 on Saturday.

The teams combined to score 44 points in the fourth quarter, all but three in the final five minutes.

Missouri State came into the game with a three-game win streak, including two straight to open conference play, but Youngstown State built a 17-3 lead in the first half.

The Bears rallied to tie it at 20-all with 4:38 left on Jason Shelley's scoring pass to Ron Tiavaasue. Samuel St. Surin responded with a 75-yard kickoff return before Jaleel McLaughlin ran it in from 22 yards.

After stopping the Bears on their next possession, McLaughlin ran 60 yards to score. Missouri State reduced the deficit to one score on Shelley's 27-yard score to Tyrone Scott. Demeatric Crenshaw put the game out of reach with a 72-yard run in the final minute.

The Penguins (2-3, 1-2) limited the Bears to 101 yards rushing and forced four turnovers and snapped a three-game skid. Crenshaw threw for 99 yards and ran for 195. McLaughlin had 156 yards on 19 carries.

Shelley threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns, but was picked off twice. Scott had eight catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

The Penguins now have won five of its last six meetings with the Bears, including eight of the last 10 meetings at home and lead the all-time series, 16-6.

