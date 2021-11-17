St. Thomas (MN) (1-2) vs. Youngstown State (1-1)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas (MN) goes up against Youngstown State in an early season matchup. St. Thomas (MN) fell 84-78 at Fordham on Monday. Youngstown State is coming off a 97-79 win over Southeast Missouri on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Youngstown State's Michael Akuchie, Garrett Covington and Tevin Olison have combined to account for 62 percent of all Penguins scoring this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Anders Nelson has had his hand in 47 percent of all St. Thomas (MN) field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 29 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. Thomas (MN) offense has recorded a turnover on only 13 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-lowest rate in the nation. The Youngstown State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 329th among Division I teams).

