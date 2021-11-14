ATLANTA — Trae Young scored a season-best 42 points and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a six-game losing streak, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 120-100 on Sunday night in a rematch of struggling teams that met in last season in the Eastern Conference final.

Young just missed a triple-double, finishing with 10 assists and eight rebounds to push the Hawks to a much-needed victory.

Young was 8 of 13 from beyond the 3-point stripe, and easily surpassed his previous season high of 32 points in an Oct. 25 victory over Detroit.

Despite the return of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning NBA champion Bucks lost for the seventh time in 10 games.

The Hawks were scuffling even more after their surprising playoff run, which took them all the way to the conference final before they lost to the Bucks in six games.

Atlanta came into Sunday's game having lost eight of nine after starting the season 3-1.

Antetokounmpo scored 26 points in his return to the lineup after missing a game with a sprained right ankle. Jrue Holiday had 19 points.

Young had 27 points by halftime, hitting 7 of 10 outside the arc. He scored 10 of Atlanta's final 12 points in the first half, including back-to-back 3s, and assisted on the other basket in that run.

The Hawks led by as many as 18 before settling for a 58-44 edge at the break.

The Bucks scored the first eight points of third quarter, but that was as close as they got.

Atlanta came out of a timeout with six straight points and never let Milwaukee get back in the game.

John Collins added 19 points for the Hawks, and Clint Capela had 13 rebounds.

TIP-INS

Bucks: G George Hill was not in uniform because of back soreness. ... F Khris Middleton is expected to return Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing seven games. He has been subject to the league's health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hawks: F De'Andre Hunter (right wrist soreness) was not in uniform. Kevin Huerter started in his place and scored 11 points. ... G Bogdan Bogdanovic (sore right ankle) was cleared to play after going through pregame workouts but managed just 6 points. ... General manager Alex Anthopoulos of the World Series champion Atlanta Braves attended the game.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night to open a five-game homestand.

Hawks: Host Orlando on Monday night, the second of five straight home games.

