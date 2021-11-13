Q: I've heard about target training for cats. How can it be useful, and how do I get started?

A: Targeting — teaching a cat to touch an object with its nose or paw — has lots of benefits. It can encourage a cat to move to or away from a certain area. It also can be used to teach a cat tricks such as jumping through a hoop or giving a high-five.

Start by teaching your cat to touch a target, such as a wooden spoon. With a clicker in hand, hold the target at the side of your cat's face, just out of sight. Slowly move it to where the cat can see it, being careful not to startle the cat. Reward your cat for any interest — from looking at the spoon it to touching it — with a click and treat, and move the target away. Repeat several times.

If your cat seems afraid of the target, present it at a distance and reward your cat for glancing at it or not running away. If it doesn't look at or move toward the target, try holding the target slightly higher or lower. Smearing the target with squeeze cheese or peanut butter can also catch your cat's interest. Let your cat have a lick or two if it sniffs or reaches out toward the target.

Once your cat readily noses or paws the target, add a verbal cue: "Touch!" Say it just as your cat starts to move toward the target. With practice, you can start to give the cue before your cat moves toward it.

Then you can use your cat's targeting skill to teach it to stay off the counters or move away from the fireplace and toward the sofa. Targeting also is the foundation for teaching tricks such as spin or sit. To hold your cat's interest, alternate between simple behaviors such as sit and complex ones such as high-five when you're targeting. Oh, and don't forget to have fun with it.

Do you have a pet question? Send it to askpetconnection@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/DrMartyBecker.