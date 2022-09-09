School supply drive

The Kids in Need Foundation supports teachers and students in financially disadvantaged schools by operating a free store for supplies. Hold a school supplies drive — great group opportunity. Backpacks, notebooks, crayons, markers, scissors, pencils, rulers, etc. are most needed. kinf.org.

Be a Big

Big Brothers Big Sisters pairs youth with caring adult mentors to create supportive relationships that help build children's resilience and promote their mental health and well-being. bigstwincities.org/volunteer.

Hospice companion

Share your skills, caring heart and listening presence with hospice patients, their families and caregivers, through a variety of volunteer opportunities including companionship, respite for caregivers, reading/writing/playing games and recording life stories. Training provided. allinahealth.org/hospicevolunteer or 612-262-7108.

Beds for kids

My Very Own Bed provides beds to families who have recently secured stable housing. Deliver beds and bedding. Friday and Saturday deliveries. Great group opportunity. myveryownbed.org

Creative fun

Assist 30 Presbyterian Homes locations across the metro area with events and activities. Each campus will identify a primary contact to work with you on an activity. preshomes.org

Senior companion

Lutheran Social Service Neighbor to Neighbor Companions Program needs volunteers 55-plus. Assist with daily tasks and transportation for older adults who wish to stay active, healthy and continue living at home. Errands, sharing hobbies, going for walks, doing puzzles and games. Weekly visits. Training provided. lssmn.org/neighbortoneighbor

Be a board member

Ballet Co. Laboratory is a professional ballet company and school in St. Paul. Seeking board of directors members to provide leadership and strategic direction. Two-year terms. Six meetings a year, with expectation to attend events and contribute financially. balletcolaboratory.org/

Meal delivery

People Serving People is a shelter for families in downtown Minneapolis. Assist with meal delivery in the building. Commitment of 4 times a month requested. Breakfast, lunch, or dinner delivery help needed. Meals are delivered seven days a week. peopleservingpeople.org

Make a friend, be a friend

Hammer Residences supports individuals with developmental disabilities. Volunteers will be matched with an individual and meet with them about once a month. Enjoy a variety of activities together. West metro locations. hammer.org

Catholic senior living

St. Therese is a Catholic senior living and care organization with 5 metro locations. Provide companionship, assist with activities, share entertainment talents, office support and more. sainttherese.org

Photographer

Assist Second Harvest Heartland with your photographic skills, including taking pictures at events, then editing and uploading them to shared system. Ability to obtain proper releases when necessary is a must. Six-month commitment and flexible scheduling. volunteer.2harvest.org

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.