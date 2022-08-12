Sew helpful

The American Sewing Guild is celebrating National Sewing Month (September) with community service stitching throughout the month. Events throughout the month around the metro area to sew for a variety of charities. asg-mpls-stpaul.org.

Recovery Corps

As alcohol and drug abuse rise, Recovery Corps is doubling in size and recruiting 100 members this fall. Corps members are trained to serve their community as recovery navigators or recovery project coordinators and are placed at local nonprofits and public entities where they provide additional capacity to help meet urgent needs. minnesotarecoverycorps.org.

Event help

Assist with HopeFest in Plymouth on Aug. 21. This festival features music for everyone as well as Hope Village, where organizations offering hope and healing may gather. Wings for Widows is the sponsor and needs help with a variety of roles. wingsforwidows.org.

Food rescue

Help PRISM's food shelf in Golden Valley. Using PRISM's vehicle, pick up donated food from specific west metro stores. Must have valid license and insurance. Must be able to load and unload the vehicle (30-plus lbs). prismmpls.org.

Donate blood

Blood donors needed at one of Memorial Blood Center's donor centers. 1.5 hours a session. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org.

Tax prep help

Prepare & Prosper provides free tax preparation and financial services to individuals and families with low to moderate incomes. Recruiting for the 2022 tax season. Several in-person and remote roles to choose from. No tax experience necessary. prepareandprosper.org.

Haul furniture

Join Bridging's warehouse team. Shifts are Monday through Saturday, generally three hour shifts. Move furniture, bags and boxes and restock shelves. Load and unload vehicles. Lifting required. Must be 14. Flexible scheduling. Bloomington and Roseville locations. bridging.org.

Meals for youth

Prepare dinners for youth (ages 16-20) staying at the Lutheran Social Service Metro Homeless Youth Emergency shelter. Prepare meals off-site and deliver to the shelter. lssmn.org.

Stable hand

Help River Valley Riders provide therapeutic horseback riding opportunities for people with special needs. Be a horse leader or a side walker. You don't need horse experience, but must be comfortable around horses. Training provided. rivervalleyriders.org.

Donate a craft kit

FamilyWise Services works with families experiencing poverty, substance abuse, mental health problems, homelessness and domestic violence. As part of a supervised parenting program, the are seeking craft kits to enable fun projects between parent and child. Craft supplies such as crayons, markers, glue, paints, pipe cleaners, popsicle sticks and more. Collect kits and deliver to the office in Minneapolis. familywiseservices.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.