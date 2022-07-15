Bring a meal

People Serving People is a shelter for families in downtown Minneapolis. Assist with meal delivery in the building. Commitment to volunteer 1-4 times a month requested. Help with breakfast, lunch or dinner delivery. Meals are delivered seven days a week. peopleservingpeople.org.

Carnival hand

Help Mount Olivet Rolling Acres with its annual carnival on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Victoria. Volunteer to manage games and activities and hand out prizes while also interacting with individuals with disabilities and community members. To volunteer, contact Sarah Hennes at SAHennes@mtolivet-mora.org.

Tag help

Punch price tags, cut yarn and string onto tags used in the Christian Life Ministries' New Day Thrift Store. Help support practical assistance to moms with babies and small children. Little Canada location. clmonline.org.

Tutor teens

Quincy House in Mounds View serves at-risk teens dealing with depression, suicidal tendencies, substance abuse, truancy, self-injury and homelessness. Help with homework programs in math, science, social studies or English. quincyhouse.org.

Help seniors

St. Therese is a Catholic senior living and care organization with five metro locations. Provide companionship, assist with activities, share entertainment talents, office support and more. sainttherese.org.

Foodshelf packing

The Keystone Community Services food shelves are open and serving approximately 100 families every day. Assist in packing food boxes, unloading food deliveries, processing donations and stocking shelves. M-F, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 2-4 hour shifts. keystoneservices.org.

Massage therapy

Avivo provides services in the areas of chemical and mental health, career education and employment. Give massages to clients across the metro area. Minimum of 3 hours a month for 4 months. Must have active license, proof of insurance and your own portable massage chair. avivomn.org.

Adopt a grandparent

Neighborhood Network for Seniors needs volunteers to visit with seniors living independently. Reach out, visit, assist with errands, listen, provide support or enjoy a game of cards. Be part of your older neighbor's life and make a difference in yours. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org.

Recovery services

Vail Place provides recovery services for adults with serious mental illnesses. Work alongside staff to enhance programming in the club houses (Hopkins and Minneapolis). Meal service, data entry, recreation, tax assistance, haircuts, music lessons and more. vailplace.org.

Mentor inmates

The Redemption Project offers inmates a 14-week class, then pairs them with mentors. Upon release, the person continues in the mentoring relationship, which greatly increases the chances of employment success and the odds of not returning to prison. More at redemptionproject.org.

ESL assistant

Help Literacy Minnesota work with adults learning English in St. Paul. Assist a classroom teacher and provide additional assistance to the students. Must be 18. No experience required. Training provided. literacymn.org.

Tutor math or English

Beginning in August, tutors are needed throughout Minnesota for Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps. Training is provided; all tutors receive a stipend plus an education award to pay for college tuition or student loans. readingandmath.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.