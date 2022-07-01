Mock trial jurors

Mitchell Hamline School of Law is recruiting volunteer jurors for a mock trial on Friday, July 29, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Vaccination and masks will be required. Light breakfast and lunch provided. Each trial requires jurors to deliberate on a verdict, announce the verdict, and offer constructive criticism to the participants. mitchellhamline.edu.

Tutor math or English

Beginning in August, tutors are needed throughout Minnesota for Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps. Training is provided; all tutors receive a stipend plus an education award to pay for college tuition or student loans. readingandmath.org.

Be a buddy

Wingspan Life Resources offers residential care in group homes and in-home programs to adults with developmental disabilities. Looking for activity buddy volunteers or volunteers to help with maintenance of the homes and grounds. Hennepin and Ramsey Counties. wingspanlife.org.

Somali speakers

Help Second Harvest Heartland with food distribution in Minneapolis. Somali speakers needed. Second Wednesday and third Thursday of each month. Greet clients, assist with setup and load vehicles. Must be able to lift up to 30 lbs. and have access to transportation. Six-month commitment requested. volunteer.2harvest.org.

Get kids on bikes

Free Bikes 4 Kidz provides bikes to those in need. The public donates gently used bikes and volunteers clean and refurbish them. Help clean, refurbish and give a final quality control check to each donated bike. No prior bike maintenance experience required. fb4k.org.

Food shelf aide

Help out at the Joyce Uptown Food Shelf. Greet clients, assist with finding products, and provide a friendly shopping experience. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday shifts. joyceuptownfoodshelf.org.

School mentors

Help Kids 'n Kinship by mentoring one student, a half hour a week, during the school day through the school-based program at schools in Apple Valley, Eagan, Farmington or Rosemount. Work on spelling words, math, a science project, reading or journaling, or enjoy lunch together. kidsnkinship.org.

Serve meals

Assist Individuals and small groups at the Agate Housing and Services in downtown Minneapolis. Prepare, assemble and serve boxed meals. 2-3 hour shifts 7 days a week. Online scheduling. Opportunities for volunteers as young as 9. agatemn.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.