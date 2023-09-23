Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BOSTON — Masataka Yoshida hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning after Adam Duvall's sacrifice fly, and the Boston Red Sox rallied for a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.

Playing their first game after being eliminated from postseason contention, the Red Sox (76-78) won for just the second time in eight games.

Looking to avoid just their second 100-loss season in 53 years, the White Sox (58-96) lost for the 10th time in their last 13 games.

Red Sox starter Chris Sale went five scoreless innings, striking out seven while allowing just three singles and a walk against his former team where he was a five-time All-Star from 2010-16.

Chicago right-hander Touki Toussaint, who was claimed off waivers after he was designated for assignment by Cleveland on June 17, gave up a run on five hits with two strikeouts and two walks over 6 1/3 innings.

Trevor Story had three hits and rookie Ceddanne Rafaela also had a fifth inning sacrifice fly for Boston.

Duvall's bases-loaded sacrifice came against Garrett Crochet (0-2) before Yoshida sent his grounder between first and second for the tie-breaking run.

Mauricio Llovera (2-3) worked a scoreless inning for the victory and Chris Martin got the final three outs for his third save.

Trailing 1-0 in the sixth, Chicago scored twice against reliever Garrett Whitlock. Luis Robert Jr. singled, stole second and third before scoring on Andrew Vaughn's single. Trayce Thompson delivered a go-ahead RBI double to left-center field gap.

LOWLY 100s

The White Sox lost 100 games in 2018, 1970, 1948 and 1932.

BARBIE NIGHT SELLOUT

The Red Sox promotion honored a hit movie of the summer. There was a pink party before the game on the right-field upper deck with T-shirts for fans that purchased special tickets. On its website, the club also called the stadium (Ken)way Park.

The sold-out attendance was 37,102.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Placed RHP Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list after he underwent surgery to remove a cyst on his right knee. The team said he's expected to recover in six to eight weeks. The 27-year-old finished the season with a 5-12 record and a 5.43 ERA in 30 games, making 27 starts.

Red Sox: Placed IF Luis Urias on the 10-day IL with a strained left calf. … RHP Kenley Jansen (Covid-19 list) was in the clubhouse and is expected to be activated Saturday.

UP NEXT

RHP Dylan Cease (7-8, 4.85 ERA) is scheduled to start for the White Sox in the middle game of the three-game set weather permitting. RHP Nick Pivetta (9-9, 4.48) is set to go for the Red Sox.

