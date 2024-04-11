SEOUL, South Korea — Yonhap news agency says South Korea's prime minister and top presidential advisers have offered to resign.
Most Read
-
'Officer down:' Two deputies injured, 28-year-old man dead after firefight in Minnetonka
-
Accused of fraud, Gustavus Adolphus professor to remain jailed after calling for U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger's execution
-
Scoggins: Anatomy of a game-saving play as Correa throws out Ohtani
-
Apple River trial defendant's fate now up to Wisconsin jury
-
State says 10 water systems in the metro have unsafe levels of PFAS, under new EPA rule