SEOUL, South Korea — Yonhap news agency says North Korean trash balloons have fallen on the compound of South Korea's presidential office.
Most Read
-
Chaos spreads beyond MSP as Delta scrubs hundreds of flights for a fifth straight day
-
HealthPartners leaving United's Medicare Advantage network
-
Trump, Vance will make first joint Minnesota appearance Saturday night in St. Cloud
-
Trump, GOP weaponize Minnesota Freedom Fund in attacks on Kamala Harris
-
Man pleads guilty to bribing Feeding Our Future juror with $120,000 cash