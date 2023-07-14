Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: It's been a week of negative talk about the Twins after they carried a losing record into the All-Star break, but let's take a look at what could go right now that play resumes Friday in Oakland. Host Michael Rand examines an excellent pitching staff, an offense with room for realistic improvement and a forgiving schedule that could combine to get the Twins over the hump in a weak AL Central.

13:00: Star Tribune writer and editor Jeff Day joins Rand for a look at the Gophers volleyball program, which recently gained two big recruiting wins under new head coach Keegan Cook. Day will explain Cook's approach to relationship-building an give next year's outlook.

31:00: How are the Wolves looking in Summer League?

