ROCHESTER – Voters here approved a $205 million local sales referendum last fall largely on the promise of a spectacular new regional sports complex that would add tons of recreational space to the city.

More than eight months later, that promise is closer to coming to fruition.

Rochester officials are close to choosing a site for the sports complex after years of discussions, offering the first real glimpse of the estimated $65 million facility. City staff have narrowed down three possible sites for the complex and will make recommendations to the Rochester City Council within the next few weeks.

"That would give us our direction to firm up that preferred site," said Ben Boldt, Rochester's head of recreation and sports.

The sites include part of the former IBM campus in the northwest part of town, as well as land owned by Seneca Foods near the Shoppes on Main commercial district by 45th Street SE. A third site just northwest of the city in Kalmar Township — off Valleyhigh Drive and the 60th Avenue roundabout — also is under consideration.

All three sites have space for the proposed 125,000-square foot complex, which would occupy up to 90 acres of land. Boldt said the sites were chosen above others closer to the downtown area because they're easily accessible by highway and large enough to accommodate the city's plans, as well as potential future expansions.

"We really envision this facility being both a great community resource but also having that regional impact in events," Boldt said.

The complex has been in the works for several years, but city officials have faced hiccups along the project's track.

It was included in Rochester's 2022 local sales tax referendum proposal, but didn't get lawmaker approval that year after the Minnesota Legislature adjourned without a tax bill. Around the same time, the Rochester City Council voted down a $60,000 proposal to hire LSE Architects out of Minneapolis for predesign work on the complex, citing concerns over spending money on a project that hadn't received the necessary legislative approval to bring before voters.

The council rectified those concerns last year once lawmakers signed off on bringing a sales tax referendum before voters last fall. Consultant ISG surveyed residents for several months before issuing recommendations.

Under the proposal, the complex would have 12 multiuse outdoor turf fields for various sports as well as a dozen pickleball courts and a basketball court. Inside, the gymnasium would have enough space for eight full-sized basketball courts (or 16 volleyball courts), as well as play areas for children, changing rooms, rock climbing fixtures and room for future expansions among other features.

It also would be set up to host regional tournaments and could economically benefit the area by as much as $13 million to $46 million annually, according to ISG's projections.

"With the limited facilities in Rochester … the city has the opportunity to develop a significant client base within the local and sub-regional market," consultants wrote in a July 2023 report.

The complex is expected to run at a shortfall of a little more than $50,000 a year.

Rochester officials are partnering with outside group Oak View Group-Sports Academy to help design the complex and operate the complex once construction's complete, likely in 2026.

Oak View Group-Sports Academy will conduct another market survey to tweak the current proposal before finalizing plans. If all goes well, construction will start in spring 2025.