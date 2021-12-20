See more of the story PHOTOGRAPHY Star Tribune Photos of the Year 2021 From surviving a pandemic to bringing home the Olympic gold, a look back at some of the moments captured by Star Tribune photojournalists in 2021. FOOD Owamni is the Star Tribune's 2021 Restaurant of the Year Chef Sean Sherman has worked tirelessly to reclaim Indigenous cuisine. Our best Minnesota dining experiences of 2021 From old favorites to new places, dining out had a deeper meaning after a rocky 2020. Our food writers share their best moments.