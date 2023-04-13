Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Twins (8-4, first in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (8-4, second in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (0-0); Yankees: Jhony Brito (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -147, Twins +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Minnesota Twins on Thursday to start a four-game series.

New York has an 8-4 record overall and a 4-2 record in home games. The Yankees are 1-2 in games decided by one run.

Minnesota has an 8-4 record overall and a 4-2 record on the road. Twins pitchers have a collective 2.50 ERA, which ranks second in the AL.

Thursday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .000 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Twins: 6-4, .000 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (quadricep), Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lou Trivino: 15-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (oblique), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Kyle Farmer: day-to-day (face), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (side), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (back), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.