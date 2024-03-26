MEXICO CITY — New York Yankees outfielder Oscar González suffered a right orbital fracture and will remain in Mexico City for further evaluation after he fouled a ball off his face in the second inning of a Monday night's exhibition loss to Diablos Rojos.

González got jammed on an inside pitch and the ball ricocheted off the handle of his bat directly up into his face, knocking off his helmet. He was sitting upright as he was driven off the field in a cart.

The Yankees said González was treated at the ballpark for a right eye contusion. Team physician Dr. Carlos Smith accompanied González to Centro Medico ABC in Mexico City for further evaluation and testing. Gonzalez will stay in the hospital overnight with Brandon Rodriguez, one of the organization's athletic trainers, according to the team.

Jose Trevino had two hits and two RBIs for New York in its 8-5 loss. Luis Serna, a 19-year-old right-hander from San Luis Colorado, Mexico, was charged with five runs and four hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Anthony Volpe and Giancarlo Stanton were among a handful of Yankees regulars who made the trip to Mexico City for the pair of exhibition games. New York also lost 4-3 to Diablos Rojos on Sunday.

According to the Major League Baseball office in Mexico, the Yankees are the most popular team in Mexico, followed by the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox.

''I can´t thank anyone enough for this terrific experience, Mexican citizens, the fans, it has been a great combination,'' Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. ''It was fun to experience baseball different than we see in the States. The energy, the crowd, the noise, it was a great experience for us, one that we are grateful to have.''

New York visits Houston on Thursday on opening day.

''Great opponent, a team that has been the class of the American League for several seasons. Every time you face the Astros is a challenge,'' Boone said. ''We were excited to be here, but we are ready to face Houston.''

Diosbel Arias hit a grand slam during Diablos Rojos' eight-run third inning on Monday night. Juan Carlos Gamboa, who finished with two hits and three RBIs, also connected.

Diablos Rojos is the winningest team in Mexico with 16 championships.

''We are very happy to get the two wins, but we said before the games that we are thinking about bigger things for the season than just playing the Yankees and that is to win a championship,'' Diablos Rojos manager Lorenzo Bundy said.

