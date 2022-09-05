Minnesota Twins (68-64, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (80-54, first in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (2-7, 4.52 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (12-4, 3.97 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -172, Twins +146; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they play the Minnesota Twins.

New York has an 80-54 record overall and a 45-20 record in home games. The Yankees are first in MLB play with 207 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Minnesota has a 28-35 record on the road and a 68-64 record overall. The Twins are 42-14 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams match up Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has 21 doubles and 53 home runs while hitting .299 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 5-for-18 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez is ninth on the Twins with a .317 batting average, and has 24 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 46 walks and 45 RBI. Carlos Correa is 11-for-37 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .196 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored by two runs

Twins: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Anthony Rizzo: day-to-day (back), Jameson Taillon: day-to-day (forearm), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (groin), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (hamstring), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (arm), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.