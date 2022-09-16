New York Yankees (87-56, first in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (76-67, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Frankie Montas (5-12, 3.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.61 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Brewers +107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees visit the Milwaukee Brewers trying to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Milwaukee has a 76-67 record overall and a 39-27 record at home. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.93 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

New York has a 37-34 record on the road and an 87-56 record overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in the majors.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez ranks second on the Brewers with 53 extra base hits (23 doubles and 30 home runs). Andrew McCutchen is 7-for-30 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 23 doubles and 57 home runs for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 13-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

Yankees: 8-2, .251 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Matt Bush: day-to-day (groin), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Peralta: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Jackson: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jonathan Davis: 10-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rosenthal: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Gott: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jandel Gustave: 15-Day IL (forearm), Miguel Sanchez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (toe), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Benintendi: 10-Day IL (wrist), Aroldis Chapman: 15-Day IL (leg), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (foot), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.