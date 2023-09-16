PITTSBURGH — Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz was released from Allegheny General Hospital after taking a line drive to the face, and New York placed him on the seven-day concussion injured list Saturday.

The 28-year-old was struck by a 100.6 mph liner from Pittsburgh's Ji Hwan Bae in the sixth inning of a 7-5 win on Friday. With two runners on, Misiewicz couldn't get his glove up in time for an attempted catch.

The left-hander was treated by medical personnel while down for several minutes. He was then able to walk to a cart with a towel against the left side of his face.

''I saw Anthony last night when he got back from the hospital,'' Yankees manager Aaron Boone said on Saturday. "I was able to stop by his room and see him. He was in good sprits. Looked and sounded pretty good. He's definitely got some (concussion-related) symptoms today. But, I think, all things considered, he's doing pretty well.

''I think he'll be over here a little bit later. I think he's going to see the doctor here again tomorrow and then, obviously, when we get back to New York, he'll go through more battery (of tests), see our doctors and everything.''

Misiewicz was ''alert and oriented,'' the Yankees announced Friday. He was assessed by Pirates team doctors before being moved to a hospital for further testing.

''I just know he was good enough last night to be released from the hospital, which was obviously really good news,'' Boone said. ''That's about as scary as it gets, right? When you see something like that and you see him down, pretty much right away out there, you at least have a decent feeling in how he was able to communicate and answer questions, and then sit up. Getting to see him last night even felt like, all things considered, was in a pretty good spot.''

Since being promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 10, Misiewicz is 1-0 with a 10.13 ERA in three appearances for the Yankees. He pitched a scoreless inning his first two times out for New York, his first two games in the majors since being claimed off waivers from the Detroit Tigers on July 6. Misiewicz was then tagged for three runs on two hits and one walk in 2/3 of an inning Friday.

In addition to placing Misiewicz on the IL, the Yankees activated right-hander Ian Hamilton from the 15-day IL after his recovery from a right groin injury. He has not pitched since Aug. 30.

''I won't use him multiple innings right away,'' Boone said. ''He'll be in, potentially, a high-leverage situation today. But he's been able to throw the whole time. Even when he went down, two days after, he was playing catch. A few days later, he was on the mound throwing bullpens. He hasn't missed a lot of time and he really hasn't missed any time throwing.''

