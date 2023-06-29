Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Yamaha Motor Corp., one of the four main manufacturers of snowmobiles, announced it will exit the snowmobile market in 2025.

The exit leaves market openings for the other three leaders: Canada's Ski-Doo/Lynx, Medina-based Polaris and Thief River Falls-based Arctic Cat.

Yamaha said that production of its 2024 models is underway and that it would ensure parts availability and service would continue to be available after production ends. Yamaha in a news release earlier this week pledged to work with its dealers over the next 12 to 36 months as their production concludes.

Yamaha Motor's annual sales in 2022 were $17.1 billion. Yamaha said in its release said withdrawal from the snowmobile business over the next several years would have a minor effect on its overall financials.

There were nearly 125,000 snowmobiles sold worldwide last year, according to the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

Polaris said overall sales range between 125,00 and 135,000, depending on the year.

Polaris has been making snowmobiles since 1954 but it is a relatively small part of its $8.6 billion in annual sales last year. The company does not break out sales of snowmobiles, which fall under its off road segment.

Arctic Cat, owned by Textron Corp., makes snowmobiles on Thief River Falls. Sales are reported as part of Textron's Specialized Vehicles business that also includes Cushman and E-Z Go golf carts and Jacobson lawn mowers and turf maintenance equipment.

Ski-Doo and Lynx are owned by Canada-based BRP Inc.. Sales of Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles are part of their seasonal products group that also includes Sea-Doo personal watercraft.