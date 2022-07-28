Xcel Energy posted a 3.4 % increase in second quarter profit, anchored in rising electricity sales.

The Minneapolis-based company Thursday said it earned $328 million, or 60 cents a share, which was in line with the consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Zacks Equity Research. Xcel earned $311 million, or 58 cents a share, in the same period a year ago.

Revenue in the latest quarter was $3.42 billion, up from $3.07 billion a year ago.

"We had a solid quarter and as a result we are reaffirming our 2022 earnings guidance of $3.10 to $3.20 per share," Bob Frenzel, Xcel's CEO, said in a statement.

Xcel's stock was trading at $70.76 Thursday morning, up 50 cents.

Xcel is Minnesota's largest electricity provider and its second-biggest natural gas supplier.

The company's largest markets are Colorado and Minnesota. It also operates in Texas, New Mexico, Wisconsin, the Dakotas and a small slice of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.