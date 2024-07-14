Tens of thousands of residents of the greater Twin Cities area woke up without power Sunday after thunderstorms and big winds boomed through the region overnight.

Around 10 a.m., an estimated 75,000 Twin Cities area customers — mostly in the west metro — were without power, Xcel said in a statement. The company said it is working to restore power as quickly as possible. Some customers were without power elsewhere in the metro and in western Wisconsin.

Power is expected to be restored for most by Monday night, with work continuing into Tuesday. Weather forecasts suggest hot and humid conditions Sunday with more storms possible later. Xcel said it "has put operational plans in place to ensure employees are available to respond to outages while staying safe in the heat."

Lost power?

Xcel is encouraging those with power outages to report them, either through the Xcel app, website or by texting OUT to 98936. You can text STAT to 98936 for a status update or by calling 1-800-895-1999.

Customers can also get status updates on Xcel's website.











