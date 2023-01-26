Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Xcel Energy will partner with Form Energy to install a battery in Becker that would store electricity for considerably longer periods of time than current grid batteries.

Minneapolis-based Xcel also Thursday reported a 19% increase in fourth quarter profits over a year earlier.

Xcel and Massachusetts-based Form announced Thursday that the utility would deploy Form's battery in Becker and in Pueblo, Colo., the sites of Xcel coal plants is slated to close.

Both batteries, which are subject to regulatory approval, are expected to come online as early as 2025.

Form's iron air battery would store electricity for 100 hours, compared to the four-hour limit of most standard lithium-ion batteries. The mineral at the heart of Form's technology is iron.

"As we build more renewable energy into our systems, our partnership with Form Energy opens the door to significantly improve how we deliver carbon-free energy," Xcel CEO Bob Frenzel said in a press statement.

Form is expected to roll out a pilot project this year in Cambridge, Minn., for Great River Energy, a Maple Grove-based wholesale electricity cooperative. That battery would be able to store 1 megawatt of electricity, compared with 10 megawatts for the two Xcel batteries.

Batteries of all kinds — but particularly those with long duration storage — are critical to building a carbon-free electrical grid. Wind and solar power are inherently variable. Batteries can store power and discharge it later to even out electricity flows.

In a statement, Xcel said that Form's battery "will strengthen the grid against normal day-to-day, week-to-week, and season-to-season weather variability, in addition to extreme weather events including severe winter storms and polar vortex events.

Xcel is Minnesota's largest electricity provider and second largest natural gas utility.

The company, which also operates in Wisconsin, the Dakotas, Colorado and three other states, Thursday reported fourth quarter profits of $379 million or 69 cents share, up from $315 million or 58 cents per share.

Xcel's earnings topped analysts' estimates by 1 cent per share. The company reported fourth quarter revenue of $4.05 billion, up from $3.6 billion a year ago.