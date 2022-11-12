Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CINCINNATI — Zach Freemantle's 18 points helped Xavier defeat Montana 86-64 on Friday night.

Freemantle also contributed four steals for the Musketeers (2-0). Jack Nunge shot 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 15 points. KyKy Tandy was 4 of 6 shooting (4 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Dischon Thomas finished with 15 points for the Grizzlies (0-2). Lonnell Martin Jr. added 13 points and two steals for Montana. In addition, Josh Bannan had 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Xavier led Montana 49-37 at the half, with Freemantle (12 points) their high scorer before the break. Xavier outscored Montana in the second half by 10 points, with Nunge scoring a team-high eight points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.