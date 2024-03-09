Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

WWE has struck a deal with Prime, the beverage brand of YouTube stars Logan Paul and KSI, that will see its logo featured on the center of a WWE wrestling ring mat, a first for the sports entertainment company.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

As part of the deal, Prime Hydration will become the exclusive official hydration drink partner of the WWE.

Prime Hydration will have center mat branding at WWE premium live events including WrestleMania and Money In The Bank. The deal also gives it match sponsorships, co-presenter designations at future premium live events, and social support from WWE personalities.

The agreement further strengthens Paul's relationship with TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE. In January 2023, UFC, which is also part of TKO, announced that it struck a multiyear global marketing partnership with Prime, making it the official sports drink of the mixed martial arts organization.

Paul has also been wrestling for WWE since 2022. Two months ago, the social media personality, who currently holds the WWE's United States Championship, announced on Instagram that he renewed his contract with the sports entertainment company.

Paul initially became known to many people through YouTube, where he has 23.5 million subscribers. WWE is a powerhouse on the social media platform, surpassing 100 million subscribers.