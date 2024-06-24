WWE and Indiana Sports Corp. are teaming up to bring the sports entertainment company's three largest stadium events, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam and WrestleMania, to Indianapolis.

The companies announced on Monday that the partnership, the first of its kind, will see the Royal Rumble held on Feb. 1, 2025 at Lucas Oil Stadium. A two-night SummerSlam and two-night WrestleMania will also be held at the stadium in future years.

WWE, which is part of TKO Group Holdings, says that WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Royal Rumble have a combined economic impact of more than $300 million.

The agreement also includes WWE television shows, Raw, Smackdown and NXT, as well as WWE live events taking place at arenas in locations including Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Evansville throughout the partnership.

''For over four decades, our city's sports strategy has brought in millions of visitors and priceless hours of international brand-building media coverage," Patrick Talty, president of Indiana Sports Corp., said in a statement. "This partnership with WWE continues to push that strategy forward in new and exciting ways."

Indiana Sports Corp., which was founded in 1979, has hosted more than 500 national and international sporting events, including Super Bowl XLVI, the College Football Playoff National Championship, Men's & Women's NCAA Final Fours and 11 Big Ten football championship games. These events have led to more than $4 billion in direct spending in the community in total, according to the company.