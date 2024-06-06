After decades of building bakery and restaurant businesses in Russia, Eric Shogren started buying up neighborhood bakeries in his native Twin Cities in 2016, pledging to preserve their family-owned feel while also attracting the next generation of treat-seekers.

But financial and quality issues have emerged at these businesses, which include A Baker's Wife in south Minneapolis, Grandma's Bakery in White Bear Lake and Wuollet Bakery locations throughout the metro, including the former Emily's Bakery and Deli in Hastings and Hans' Bakery in Anoka.

The Wayzata Wuollet location, as well as the recently opened Hastings location, have shuttered amid eviction proceedings. A former Grandma's Bakery employee filed a claim in Ramsey County District Court, alleging a bounced paycheck. Meanwhile, customers at multiple locations have complained the quality of the baked goods has suffered since the change in ownership.

In an interview Tuesday, Shogren said he's working to reopen the Wayzata and Hastings Wuollet bakeries. He claimed he didn't know specifics about the Grandma's Bakery paycheck dispute, but said, "If we have any issues like that, everybody always gets paid, of course, fairly." He largely refuted the quality complaints, saying patrons might instead be reacting to a different array of products than they were used to before he bought the bakeries.

"We're really working hard to make our business successful," Shogren said. "We're trying to be part of the solution here."

Shogren returned to the U.S. about a decade ago from Russia, where he founded the bakery and coffee shop chain Kuzina and also owned a restaurant chain selling New York-style pizza. He said Tuesday he still has "interests in Russia" but did not offer specifics.

Shogren's Twin Cities bakery purchases have typically come as long-time owners opted to retire or take a back seat. He bought A Baker's Wife in 2016 and the 75-year-old Wuollet chain in 2019. More recent acquisitions include Grandma's, Emily's and Hans'.

Quality complaints have proliferated online, from customer reviews to Reddit posts.

"Selection is very limited, and the quality of the items is not the same," read a 2017 Tripadvisor review of A Baker's Wife. "We won't be back."

A 2021 review of Hans' Bakery on the same website read: "It is such a huge disappointment to see this local favorite change for the worse."

On Reddit, a user wrote in May about the Wuollet at the Minneapolis-Edina border, saying "the food is still good, but the shelves are rarely fully stocked, the back looks a mess, the coffee machine [is] broken. It really looks like a place with cash flow problems."

Business filings with the Minnesota Secretary of State show most of the bakeries operate as limited-liability corporations registered to Shogren and his wife.

Eviction proceedings at Wuollet in Wayzata began in January, when landlord AP Wayzata Village, LLC filed a complaint in Hennepin County District Court alleging tenant Wuollet Bakery Wayzata, LLC had failed to pay $16,393.95 in rent. A second filing in March alleged $8,101.34 in unpaid rent.

On April 29, court records show, a Hennepin County Sheriff's Deputy vacated the premises, "placing the Plaintiff in peaceful possession of said property."

Wuollet's Hastings landlord, Hastings Midtown LLC, filed an eviction action in Dakota County in April and then a lawsuit in Hennepin County in May. The suit, which names Wuollet Bakery Hastings LLC, Eric Shogren and Olga Shogren as defendants, seeks $858,879.19 in rent and other costs owed plus accelerated future rent under the 10-year lease. That case remains open.

Also in April, the former Grandma's Bakery employee alleged in a conciliation court filing Shogren owed $1,180.93 in unpaid individual wages.

"My paycheck is uncashable due to my former employer [having] no money in his bank account," wrote the former employee, who contacted the court on April 30 seeking to close the case after settling. The employee did not respond to a request for comment.

Attorneys for the two landlords also did not respond to requests for comment.

Shogren said he's working with the Wayzata and Hastings landlords to find a solution. While the intent is to reopen the two bakeries in their existing locations, he said, the Wayzata bakery might move elsewhere in the neighborhood.

"The communities want and deserve good bakeries and good local businesses," he said.



