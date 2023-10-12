Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A pickup truck driver on the wrong side of the interstate in southeastern Minnesota died in a collision with a semitrailer truck, officials said.

The head-on crash occurred about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday about 20 miles south of Winona on Interstate 90, the State Patrol said.

Donald J. Suchla, of Arcadia, Wis., was heading east on I-90 and collided with a semi on the west side of the interstate, according to the State Patrol. Suchla, 87, died before he could be taken to a hospital, the patrol said.

The semi's driver, 67-year-old Mark P. Crom, of Albert Lea, Minn., was not hurt.

The patrol has yet to explain why the pickup driver was going the wrong way on the interstate.